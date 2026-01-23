Robbie Williams Drops New Album “Britpop” Early, Surprising Fans

Robbie Williams has shocked his fans by releasing his latest album, Britpop, three weeks earlier than expected. The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to announce the surprise release, much to the delight of his followers.

The album, which marks his first studio effort in seven years, was originally slated for release in October 2025 but was moved forward after Williams realized it would clash with Taylor Swift’s The Life of A Showgirl. In a video shared on social media, the 51-year-old singer said, “Guys, I mean, come on, it’s been long enough. I’ve decided that I want to go now. It’s been ages. Now, now, please deploy. Let’s go.”

Britpop is Williams’ 13th studio album and features collaborations with notable artists like former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. The record includes four previously released singles—Rocket, Spies, Human, and Pretty Face—as well as a new track, All My Life, which dropped on the same day as the album.

The album has been well received by critics, with Rolling Stone awarding it four out of five stars. The review praised the record’s unpredictability, particularly the “swirling guitars” on Rocket. The Guardian also gave the album a four-star rating, noting Williams’ influence from Britpop legends Oasis, particularly in the vocal style of All My Life.

Early Release and Tour Announcement

Fans were further thrilled by Williams’ announcement that he would embark on his Long 90’s Tour next month, with dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, and Wolverhampton. The surprise release of Britpop and the upcoming tour marks an exciting period for Williams, who has maintained a significant influence on pop music despite his long hiatus.

As one of the UK’s most celebrated pop stars, Williams’ latest work and his ability to shake up expectations continue to captivate a global audience, with the album already generating significant buzz ahead of its original scheduled release.