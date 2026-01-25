Robbie Williams Breaks Beatles’ Record With 16th UK Number One Album

Robbie Williams has overtaken The Beatles to secure the most number one albums in UK chart history, reaching his 16th top spot with his latest release, “Britpop.” This achievement moves him ahead of the iconic Liverpool band, who held the record with 15 chart-toppers. The Official Charts Company confirmed the milestone, marking a significant moment in Williams’ solo career.

Speaking about the achievement, the 51-year-old singer expressed immense gratitude, calling “Britpop” the album he had always dreamed of making. “Thank you to all the fans who have been with me every step of the way. You’ve made my dreams come true,” Williams said. The album’s success was a personal triumph for the singer, who had long hoped to surpass The Beatles’ record.

From Take That to Top of the Charts

Williams’ journey to becoming the UK’s number one solo artist has been a remarkable one. His 16th number one follows a string of previous hits, including “Better Man” (2023), “XXV” (2022), and “The Christmas Present” (2019). His solo career began in 1997 after his departure from boyband Take That, and since then, he has amassed an impressive collection of chart-topping albums. Other notable releases include “The Heavy Entertainment Show” (2016) and “Swings Both Ways” (2013), along with numerous greatest hits compilations.

However, not every album has reached number one. Williams’ 2009 album, “Reality Killed the Video Star,” peaked at number two, but it remains his only studio release not to top the UK charts. In a surprise move, Williams released “Britpop” three weeks earlier than planned, a decision influenced by his desire to avoid a clash with Taylor Swift’s album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” This move also reflected his ambition to overtake The Beatles and solidify his place in music history.

Despite the heavy competition from global superstars, “Britpop” has received a warm reception from critics. The album features collaborations with several high-profile musicians, including Williams’ former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. The chart-topping success of “Britpop” further cements Williams’ place as one of the UK’s most successful artists of all time.

Martin Talbot, the CEO of the Official Charts Company, congratulated Williams on his extraordinary achievement, remarking, “Not even the confident young 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent would have believed this were possible when he joined Take That back in 1990, but here he is, on top of the world, the UK’s number one album artist – of all time!”