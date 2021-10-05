Rob, Khloe, Kourtney, and Travis Barker join Kim Kardashian for dinner [photos].

On Monday, Kim Kardashian posted images to Instagram from a dinner date with her “favorite couples.” Kim was accompanied by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her brother Rob Kardashian. Travis Barker, a musician, has recently joined the cast of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

They ate in an open area with fairy lights strung between the trees in the background.

Kim captioned the photographs, “Dinner with my favorite couples.”

The musician posed with Kourtney in a white t-shirt and his distinctive beanie cap in the first snap. Kourtney was all smiles as she posed in a brown tank top for the photo.

Rob can be seen posing with her older sister, Khloe, in the second shot. Rob wore a black helmet and a white t-shirt as he wrapped his arm around his sister.

The star of “Rob and Chyna” smiled at the camera. Khole, on the other hand, was dressed in a military design shirt with silver earring and a silver linked necklace.

Khole put “FORVA” in the comments area of Kim’s post and tagged Rob in it. In the comments, Barker just used a heart emoji. Many additional fans praised Rob in the comments area.

“I appreciate seeing Rob out and looking great,” one admirer said, while another wrote, “Rob looks great!” “I’d like to see it.”

Some commenters also chastised Kim for referring to Rob and Khloe as a relationship, despite the fact that they are brother and sister, saying, “NOT ROB AND KHLOE.” “Idk if couple is the right word kimmy,” another user added.

On the professional front, Kim will make her “Saturday Night Live” debut on October 9. Following the conclusion of her reality television show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on June 20, 2021, she made her first television appearance. On September 16, she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West have four children together: North, 9, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 3, and Saint West, 5. Kim filed for divorce earlier this year, ending her seven-year marriage, and the ex-couple has been making headlines ever since.