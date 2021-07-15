‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ is a documentary about Anthony Bourdain. Before his death, a celebrity chef was publicly humiliated.

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is a documentary that depicts the famed celebrity chef’s final days, as well as the public humiliation he faced before his death.

While the documentary mostly focuses on Bourdain’s colorful life and tragic death in 2018, it also delves into his controversial relationship with Italian actress and director Asia Argento, whose infidelity made headlines just days before his death.

While filming “Parts Unknown” in Rome, Bourdain and Argento met for the first time. Bourdain’s obsession with Argento is described as adolescent-like in the documentary, with film producer Chris Collins comparing it to an addiction. Bourdain referred to Argento as “the crazy Italian actress,” and said things would end “very, very terribly,” according to Collins.

“What was going on in that last year had a pretty frenzied character to it,” Collins remarked. “The highs were astronomically high, and the lows were obscenely low.”

Photographs of Argento with French reporter Hugo Clement circulated online and in newspapers just days before the renowned chef’s death. Bourdain’s renowned show “Parts Unknown” director Michael Steed recalls checking in on him shortly after Argento’s accusations surfaced. “A little f****** discretion,” he quoted the chef as saying.

The retort was said to be in response to Argento’s outspokenness about his infidelity.

When asked why he didn’t interview Argento for the documentary, Morgan Neville told Rolling Stone that he didn’t want it to appear that the latter forced Bourdain to commit himself. He did point out, however, that in every interview, the Italian actress said “the same thing,” that she and Bourdain had an open relationship.

“Believe me, we debated whether or not to add Argento,” he continued. “I went over everything she said publicly after he died, including an autobiography she published in Italy and interviews she did in England. It’s all a variation of the same theme, which is that “people don’t get me or our connection.” He explained, ‘I adored him.’

Bourdain’s suicide, according to Neville, was motivated by embarrassment rather than heartbreak. “In my opinion, the most difficult thing for Tony to deal with was humiliation. He’s gone so far out on a limb to be made to feel this way. Brief News from Washington Newsday.