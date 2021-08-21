River Island customers are blown away by the £65 coat they want for the winter.

While it is summer, the British weather has yet to catch up, leaving many buyers befuddled after months (and money) spent putting together a summer wardrobe.

Thankfully, River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and stock, and a recent Instagram post displaying an autumn jacket generated quite a commotion.

This week, the retailer uploaded a photo of its Black Faux Leather Quilted Shacket on social media, and it has gone viral.

River Island captioned the photo, “A leather essential.”

Shoppers offered their thoughts in the comments area beneath the article, with one person commenting, “Omg I need this jacket.”

“LOVE,” said a second, and “Love this leather jacket,” wrote a third.

“Super casual and comfy, luv it!!!,” said a fourth shopper.

“Calling autumn,” said a fifth, who also tagged a friend and commented, “I want this coat for winter, please.”

The Black Faux Leather Quilted Shacket from River Island costs £65 and is also available in brown.

You can find a River Island store near you here, or buy the jacket online here.