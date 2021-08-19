Rita Ora Posts Photos From Taika Waititi’s Star-Studded 46th Birthday Bash

Rita Ora has released photos from her boyfriend Taika Waititi’s 46th birthday celebration.

According to images released on Instagram by the 30-year-old singer on Wednesday, the party was attended by a number of celebrities, including Ashley Benson, Rami Malek, Kristen Stewart, Charlie XCX, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Paris Jackson.

With a single red heart emoji, the “Let Me Love You” singer captioned the carousel of photos.

For dinner, the pair started the day with a lovely feast of sushi and sake. They cuddled up on the dining table and made a few poses for the camera before the party’s fun began, as seen in one of Ora’s images.

Ora was seen in another snap gifting her beau with a delectable chocolate strawberry cake topped with a candle and a photo of Waititi. In the background, a mariachi band could be heard.

But it wasn’t just the cake that was adorned with the director’s visage from “Thor Ragnarok.” Waititi was featured prominently in the party, with cutouts of his face appearing on the balloons, menus, and table decorations. Some of these elements were captured in Ora’s photos as well.

Waititi was seen appearing a little dazed in the driveway the morning after the celebration in a short footage included in the pop star’s tweet. Even the strong director of “Thor Love and Thunder” looks to be susceptible to the after-effects of a crazy party.

Ora, of course, had a terrific time and looked lovely. She wore a barely-there translucent bodysuit to show off her stunning curves. She finished off her ensemble with black knee-high boots and gold hooped earrings. Her stunning blonde locks were styled in stylish curls, and she accentuated her features with a sleek makeup palette that included a dramatic cat-eye look.

The singer of “Body on Me” flaunted her outfit for the occasion by releasing solo photos on social media. “Cutie with the boot – ieeee _,” she said in the caption.

It hasn’t been long since Ora and Waititi debuted as a pair on the red carpet. The two were seen hand-in-hand at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Suicide Squad” earlier this month.

During an outing in Australia in May, the two were seen with a PDA in their hands.