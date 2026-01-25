Rising Star Costa D’Angelo Joins Cast of Tell Me Lies Season 3

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Tell Me Lies Season 3.

The third season of the hit drama series Tell Me Lies has captivated audiences with the introduction of a mysterious new character, Alex, played by Costa D’Angelo. The show returned on January 13 with its latest episodes, continuing to explore the complex relationships at Baird College, particularly between Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten). However, the arrival of Alex has quickly grabbed viewers’ attention.

New Character Reveals Hidden Ties

In the season’s opener, Alex is introduced as the go-to drug dealer at the university. He first appears when Wrigley (Spencer House) asks Molly (Katherine Hughes) where he can find MDMA. Later, Alex meets Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Bree (Cat Missal) in his car to complete a drug deal, but it’s Bree who feels an unexpected connection with him. This mysterious connection between Bree and Alex becomes more significant in the following episodes, as their shared history comes to light.

In episode two, the group’s ‘Puswas’ once again turn to Alex, this time for help with anti-anxiety medication for Lucy. When he arrives to assist Lucy with a panic attack, Alex demonstrates a calming technique—rhythmically tapping his fingers on her wrist—a method that Bree had taught the group earlier. As the tension between the characters builds, Alex’s role in the drama deepens.

Viewers soon discover that Alex is actually Bree’s former foster brother, although she initially does not recognize him. The revelation unfolds as Alex admits to having seen Bree around campus but waiting for her to reach out. As the season progresses, Bree shares her troubled history with Alex, hinting at a complicated, painful past.

Behind the Scenes: Costa D’Angelo’s Journey

The actor bringing Alex to life, Costa D’Angelo, is an emerging talent from Australia. After completing his acting degree at the Victorian College of the Arts in 2022, D’Angelo has steadily built a reputation in the industry. His passion for acting began at age 12, when he worked as a child model. D’Angelo’s early experiences included auditioning for Angelina Jolie’s film Unbroken, though he did not land the role. Reflecting on the setback, D’Angelo revealed that it only fueled his desire to pursue acting further. “I was devastated…but from there, I thought ‘You know what, I need to give this a crack now,'” he admitted in an interview with the Casting Guild of Australia.

Before joining Tell Me Lies, D’Angelo appeared in Australia’s beloved soap opera Neighbours and the sci-fi thriller Crazy Fun Park. His career is on an upward trajectory, with notable roles lined up in upcoming projects. He is set to portray Young Adam Trask in the Netflix series East of Eden and will appear in the streaming giant’s hockey series, produced by Shawn Levy.

Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is currently streaming on Disney , offering fans the latest chapter in the emotional rollercoaster at Baird College. With D’Angelo’s Alex adding new layers to the drama, viewers are eagerly awaiting what unfolds next.