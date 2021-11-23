Rio Ferdinand praises Jurgen Klopp’s signing for Liverpool’s impact, calling it “beautiful to behold.”

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United player, has voiced his appreciation for a Liverpool player.

In their first encounter back following the international break, the Reds thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Sadio Mane scored the game’s first goal at Anfield, before Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino scored in the second half.

Ferdinand singled out one of Liverpool’s goal scorers, Jota, who is a big fan of the ex-Manchester United defender.

In the win over Arsenal, the Portuguese international scored his sixth goal of the season, and his fifth in the Premier League this season.

Because of Jota’s performances, Ferdinand has reserved special admiration for him, which explains why he admires Liverpool so much.

“I adore him,” Ferdinand remarked on his FIVE YouTube channel about Jota.

“That’s one of the things I like about Liverpool.” He isn’t even a starter for them.

“He doesn’t start if they’re going to play their first three up front.”

“Firmino has been the man recently. And I believe Firmino would play if Klopp had a final next week.

“However, he has someone who comes in and consistently produces.” It’s lovely to see.”