Rio Ferdinand omits Virgil van Dijk from his list of the Premier League’s finest defenders.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, has named the finest center-back in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk had previously been hailed as one of the finest in the world by Ferdinand, who said on his podcast last month: “When he’s fit, I think [Van Dijk] has been the go-to player over the last couple of years.”

“I believe he had the most influence on a team in terms of centre backs over the last three years.”

Now, he’s been dubbed the league’s new “best center-back,” beating out Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has started every match for the London side this season, scoring in a 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“I think Tuchel has perhaps been the finest centre-back since he came,” he said on his podcast. “I believe he and [Ruben] Dias would have been friends, but his impact on his team has been enormous.

“It was clear under Frank [Lampard] that he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t care for him. It was rumored that they were trying to put him on the market to sell him.

“He’s always been well regarded in Germany. But, regardless of who you are, when your manager doesn’t rate you and you can sense it, your confidence takes a hit, and it’s difficult to perform at that level.”

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his Chelsea contract and is yet to agree to new terms to extend his stay.

He arrived from AS Roma in 2017 on a five-year agreement for £29 million, but with European clubs surrounding, he might be available on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has returned to Liverpool’s starting lineup this season after missing the most of the previous campaign due to injury.

Despite being named Premier League player of the season last season, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was also snubbed by Ferdinand.