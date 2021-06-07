Ringo Starr Discussed Those Beatles Fan Conventions – and Whether He’s Ever Attended One

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr opened up about his emotions on Beatles fan conventions in an interview with late-night presenter Conan O’Brien. The multi-day festivals, similar to Comic-Cons or other large-scale fan events, attract Beatles fans of all ages, ethnicities, and political persuasions eager to kick back and relax.

The singer of “Photograph” has had a love/hate relationship with Fab Four fans over the years, but his remarks to O’Brien may be interpreted as an indication that the eldest Beatle, in the end, does care.

Starr’s tumultuous connection with Beatles devotees

In the year 2008, S