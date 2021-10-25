Riley Keough is a model and actress. Thank you for dedicating a song to Benjamin Keough, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.

Riley Keough has expressed gratitude to Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin for dedicating a song to her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, at a Coldplay event.

On Saturday night, the band played at Audacy’s 8th Annual We Can Survive event from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Martin took a minute during the event to perform a cover of Coldplay’s hit “Yellow” in honor of Riley’s brother, who died in July 2020 at the age of 27. Riley posted a video of the incident to her Instagram account on Sunday, praising both Martin and Johnson.

“Tonight at @wecansurvivela, @coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother,” she captioned her image, before adding five heart emojis and three sobbing emojis. “I wasn’t expecting it, but it was such a lovely surprise.” And I adore you, @dakotajohnson, and credit and gratitude to whoever captured this footage,” she said.

Martin’s wonderful voice were complemented by guitar in the video, which was filmed by a fan. The video also shows the Coldplay singer beaming as he performs the lovely performance. In the video, Martin says, “We’re playing this for our friend Benjamin Storm.” “We’re sending this song all the way to you, wherever you are right now,” he continued.

Riley noted in a June interview that the year following her brother’s death was filled with “hard days” and “all kinds of anguish and misery.” “I’m really trying to be present and not use anything as an escape, and I’m trying to be aware of when I’m doing that,” she explained.

Riley, who co-stars with Johnson in the new series “Cult Following,” paid tribute to her brother on his birthday last week by posting images of the two of them on Instagram.

Benjamin died in Calabasas, California, last year from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had a history of depression, and five to six months before to his death, he tried suicide. Riley had his name tattooed over her collarbone after he died.