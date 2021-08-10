Rihanna Reacts To Becoming A Billionaire After The Success Of Fenty Beauty: ‘God Is Good.’

When asked about her new billionaire status, Rihanna kept her response brief and sweet.

The singer of “Diamonds” made her debut in Forbes’ billionaire rankings last week, with a net worth of $1.7 billion, making her the world’s richest woman artist and the second richest woman entertainment behind Oprah Winfrey.

Following the news, cameras approached Rihanna and inquired about her feelings about being a millionaire. According to Entertainment Tonight, she modestly replied, “God is good,” before walking away.

While Rihanna is recognized for her music, the majority of her money — an estimated $1.4 billion — can be traced to her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of, according to Forbes.

Savage x Fenty, her lingerie line, is worth $270 million.

According to ET, when she created Fenty Beauty in 2017 and presented an unparalleled foundation collection with 40 hues, the “Umbrella” singer altered the beauty game. In 2019, it was expanded to include 50 foundation colours and 50 concealer colors.

“Being inclusive has always come second nature to me,” Rihanna said at the time. “I watch how women become emotionally committed and feel represented,” says the author. They get the impression that they can see themselves on the shelves and in the advertisements.”

Rihanna’s cosmetics line later branched out into skincare. The fashion icon made sure her skincare products were suitable for all skin tones and kinds, and she enlisted the help of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X to front the campaign.

She explained, “I wanted guys to be featured because this skincare brand is gender-neutral.” “I want it to be for everyone, so men aren’t afraid to use skincare,” she says. They think it’s a feminine thing, that it’s only for girls, and that’s something I don’t agree with. I felt we wanted male representation in the campaign since we all have skin and wear it.”

Rihanna went on to say that her brand wants to make its products accessible to everyone. She wanted their goods to be simple and easy to use, without losing quality by employing high-level ingredients like other brands, and without being too expensive.

Rihanna chose New Orleans’ all-female motorcycle club Caramel Curves to display her sultry, lacy underwear for the current Savage x Fenty campaign earlier this month.

"There's a tale behind every Savage… Who could be more ruthless than my Caramel Curves!!! @savagexfenty, we don't just sell pants, we represent the culture! "#savageXcaramelcurves," she said on Twitter.