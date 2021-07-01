Rihanna and 7 other pixie crop icons to get you in the mood for summer.

To commemorate the end of Pride Month, Rihanna has been flaunting her short hair on Instagram.

The 33-year-old singer has dabbled with a pixie hairdo before – it was her defining look in 2008 and she sported it again in 2012 – but it’s a change from the mullet she’s been rocking since the beginning of the year.

Rihanna’s haircut is ideal for the summer, when the weather begins to heat up and the last thing you want to deal with is long hair. A pixie cut is low-maintenance and epitomizes French cool girl chic: you don’t have to fuss with styling and can simply wash and go.

Rihanna is part of a long line of classic pixie cuts, so she’s a good place to start if you’re looking for ideas for your own summer cut…

Audrey Hepburn made the pixie crop her own for the 1954 film Sabrina, and she retained it for the rest of the 1950s. Her short hair was swept to the side and framed by a Parisian-style fringe, revealing her equally renowned brows.

Twiggy

Twiggy’s pixie cut is undoubtedly the most renowned 1960s hairdo, but it almost never happened. Twiggy had short hair with a side parting and always wore her eyelashes super long when she initially obtained the style in 1966, when she was 16 years old. She admitted to the Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast in 2020 that she was too nervous to refuse a stylist in a swanky Mayfair salon who wanted to cut her hair, and the rest is history.

Mia Farrow is a well-known actress.

For her Golden Globe-winning performance in the 1968 horror thriller Rosemary’s Baby, Mia Farrow rocked short hair. According to legend, hairstylist Vidal Sassoon rushed in to cut her long locks for the beginning of the film, which was ideal for highlighting her delicate features.

Halle Berry is an actress who is well-known for her

For her work in Monster’s, Halle Berry made history by becoming the first – and only – black woman to receive an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2001. (This is a brief piece.)