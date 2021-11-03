Rick Leventhal Addresses Backlash After Wearing Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Outfit

PageSix reported Tuesday that reporter Rick Leventhal, who received a lot of backlash for dressing up as actor Alec Baldwin from his upcoming film “Rust” and sharing on Instagram for Halloween, said that netizens “twisted” his appearance.

“People distorted our clothing and intent in ways none of us could’ve imagined,” the 61-year-old former Fox News contributor told the site.

Leventhal went on to explain why he took down the post and discussed the cancel culture.

“We pulled the message down out of respect for the victims’ families,” he said, adding, “and all we can hope for now is that the cancel culture doesn’t cancel Halloween next.”

The reporter told PageSix on Monday that he deleted the photographs from his Instagram account before doing so “Except for Alec Baldwin, I had no intention of offending anyone. He’s a jerk who deserves all of the criticism he’s receiving.” Leventhal claimed that he had planned his costumes weeks in advance but chose to dress up as Baldwin at the last minute after the incident. He also stated that people these days are “very sensitive.”

Furthermore, he told the publication that he “embraces” Native American culture and believes that “fashion is beautiful, and this was a tribute and celebration.”

While the reporter erased the photographs from his Instagram account, his wife, Kelly Dodd, kept the highlights of the Halloween party on hers.

“Halloween party highlights for 2021!” In the caption, Dodd wrote. “To the bigots out there, I am proud of my Native American background. I think the fashion is lovely, and this was meant to be a tribute and celebration.” On the set of “Rust,” Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on Oct. 21. On Oct. 22, the 63-year-old actor broke his silence, writing on Twitter that he is in contact with Hutchins’ husband as a result of the encounter.

The actor, however, has kept his Twitter account private almost two weeks after the event.

Anatoly Androsovych, Hutchins’ father, reiterated on Oct. 24 that he does not hold Baldwin accountable for his daughter’s murder, stating that it was the responsibility of those in charge of the guns at the time.