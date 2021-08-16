Richarlison’s reaction following Everton’s goal demonstrates that the summer choice was correct.

Richarlison stormed forward and buried Andros Townsend’s header to draw Everton level against Southampton, as if he hadn’t been away.

Richarlison was back in the Toffees starting XI exactly one week after winning Olympic gold with Brazil at the Tokyo Games, and he was on the scoresheet once more.

Break? What’s the matter with the break? This was the pinnacle of his dedication to the Everton cause.

Richarlison was expected to be unavailable for the Goodison Park curtain raiser, as well as a trip to Elland Road, when the fixture list was released.

After a nonstop summer of football, which includes reaching the Copa America final, wouldn’t he need a break?

No, the youthful forward didn’t require a rest. He answered the phone when Everton called.

“I do what millions of people wish they could do. I am fortunate in that I am not exhausted. He recently stated, “When I retire, I’ll rest.”

It’s a piece of song to my ears.’ – Calvert, Dominic -Lewin discusses Rafa Benitez’s message to Everton.

Richarlison was grateful to Everton for allowing him to fulfill a personal ambition to play for his nation this summer, and he rewarded the Toffees with a goal and an amazing 89-minute shift to help the Blues start the season with a win.

Richarlison’s apparent love and drive to play the game he cherishes makes it difficult not to image him playing five-a-side or kicking a ball around in his garden in his spare time, away from the rigors of professional football.

That quality, that passion to represent his club and nation, is what has made him a fan favorite.

Richarlison is all an Everton player should be.

He gives his all for the royal blue shirt and goes all out in attack while also fighting relentlessly in the other direction. He’s a complete player who can play both offensively and defensively.

After his score, Richarlison patted the badge in front of the Gwladys Street with purpose and passion. This isn’t a petty gesture. Richarlison loves playing for this team and for these fans.

In a time when players can push to achieve what they want, “The summary has come to an end.”