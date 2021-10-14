Richarlison is shown in Everton training, and Anthony Gordon receives a personal message.

Everton will play West Ham at Goodison Park this weekend as they prepare to return to action.

On Sunday afternoon, Rafa Benitez will face David Moyes in the dugout once more, but not in the way many might have predicted even a few months ago.

The Blues started the international break on a high note, drawing 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford in a game that could have easily ended in three points on another day.

Despite a number of injury concerns for previous matches, Everton finished fifth in the nascent Premier League rankings.

However, the international break has provided a fantastic opportunity for players to return to action, and the squad has been photographed at Finch Farm in preparation for the club’s next match.

Five things we saw in the Blues’ most recent round of training photos.

The newest set of Everton training photographs included some very welcome injury returns, as revealed by Benitez earlier on Thursday.

Seamus Coleman hasn’t played for his team since last month’s win over Burnley, but he’s back in full training sessions with his teammates in readiness for West Ham’s visit.

With Lucas Digne returning early from France duty over the break, there had also been some concern over the other full-back position.

He was, however, fully involved in training and appears to be on his way to give Everton a much-needed lift ahead of the weekend.

Alex Iwobi, who missed the previous encounter against Manchester United, was one of the players that returned to the training sessions, while Richarlison, another attacker, was also spotted at Finch Farm.

For the time being, he appeared to be participating in individual workouts, with Benitez offering no indication of the Brazil international’s fitness state.

Maybe he’s simply trying to keep David Moyes guessing for a little longer…

Despite the presence of a number of major players, there were a few notable exclusions from the most recent collection of photos.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't played for Everton since a 1-0 victory against Brighton at the end of August, and while he was photographed in individual.