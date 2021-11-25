Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity is ‘furious’ after being denied entry back into camp.

Richard Madeley is reportedly “furious” over not being permitted to return to the I’m A Celebrity… castle.

The GMB host got ill early in the morning and was transported to the hospital.

The 65-year-old is believed to be “totally fine,” but he has breached the show’s coronavirus “bubble” restrictions and isn’t allowed back into camp because he went to the hospital.

Richard Madeley gives a statement following his departure from I’m A Celebrity.

“Our rigorous Covid procedures mean Richard has regretfully had to leave the program as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle,” an I’m A Celebrity representative said.

“He’s been a fantastic campmate, and we appreciate him being a part of our series.”

Richard said in a statement that he was “gutted to be departing so soon,” but that he understood the safety concerns.

Richard’s daughter Chloe has stated that her father is “enraged” by the decision.

“Thank you for all your kind words,” Chloe wrote on her Instagram story in a poignant homage to her father.

“Dad is well; we’ve been talking to him all day, and he’s just furious that he can’t return to camp due to Covid limitations.”

“However, he did himself proud. He worked hard and maintained his cool, collected, courteous, and amusing demeanor. “We are ecstatic.” On his Instagram account, Chloe’s brother, Jack Madeley, mirrored this sentiment, writing, “Gutted for Dad, he was doing so good and really loving it.”