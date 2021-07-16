The Washington Newsday

Richard Branson’s photo with Elon Musk has provoked an outpouring of criticism about the billionaire’s kitchen

Richard Branson and Elon Musk are two of the world’s wealthiest men, so why is everyone so interested with a kitchen in which they were photographed?

Branson became the first billionaire to travel into space last weekend, when his Virgin Galactic voyage into the stratosphere was a success.

The British billionaire, on the other hand, presumably did not anticipate that the bulk of people would be discussing his kitchen rather than his voyage to space. On Sunday, hours before the flight, Branson published a selfie of himself in a kitchen with a bare-footed Musk.

The shot is obviously odd to release because it offered little to promote the flight, but it quickly gained attention after writer and producer Kelsea Bauman-Murphy was distracted by the kitchen itself, which did not scream “expensive billionaire’s house.”

The popular photo sparked a debate over whether billionaires are actually fairly prudent for saving and investing their money elsewhere rather than spending thousands on fancy kitchens. Additionally, why should we be offended if their home does not resemble anything straight off the set of Star Trek?

 

