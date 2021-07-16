Richard Branson’s photo with Elon Musk has provoked an outpouring of criticism about the billionaire’s kitchen

Richard Branson and Elon Musk are two of the world’s wealthiest men, so why is everyone so interested with a kitchen in which they were photographed?

Branson became the first billionaire to travel into space last weekend, when his Virgin Galactic voyage into the stratosphere was a success.

The British billionaire, on the other hand, presumably did not anticipate that the bulk of people would be discussing his kitchen rather than his voyage to space. On Sunday, hours before the flight, Branson published a selfie of himself in a kitchen with a bare-footed Musk.

The shot is obviously odd to release because it offered little to promote the flight, but it quickly gained attention after writer and producer Kelsea Bauman-Murphy was distracted by the kitchen itself, which did not scream “expensive billionaire’s house.”

The popular photo sparked a debate over whether billionaires are actually fairly prudent for saving and investing their money elsewhere rather than spending thousands on fancy kitchens. Additionally, why should we be offended if their home does not resemble anything straight off the set of Star Trek?

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

to have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what's the point. pic.twitter.com/GK83UwAE7r — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

googly eyed ass finishings pic.twitter.com/QOnRAi5oyz — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

Maybe the reason he’s a billionaire is bc he doesn’t waste his $$$ on worthless stuff like expensive cabinets. 🤔 — LJ (@Ldiddles3) July 13, 2021

People get upset at him for being wealthy but then turn around in the same moment and get upset at him for not buying expensive material things. Nothing makes sense anymore and we should all just accept that. — Rox (@Roxannaivanov) July 13, 2021

Once your net worth is over $1B everything on your house has to be post modern. 👏those👏are👏the👏rules. pic.twitter.com/x764HrwMK5 — Noslekrot (@hey_its_tork) July 13, 2021