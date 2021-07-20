Rich, Adele After being spotted at the NBA Finals, Paul sparks dating rumors; Sportswriter Refers to Singer Agent as “Girlfriend”

Following their sighting at the NBA Finals, Adele and Rich Paul fuelled dating speculations.

At Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, the “Hello” singer and the sports super-agent were observed sitting together. When ESPN’s Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend,” it revived the dating rumors.

“[LeBron James’] agent, Rich Paul, takes his girlfriend to the game and sits next to him. Adele is his girlfriend, according to Windhorst’s podcast “The Lowe Post.” “Rich Paul is with Adele at the game.”

“This is the first time they’ve been seen together in public, so it’ll be all over the tabloids tomorrow, especially in England.”

The 33-year-old singer was seen conversing and laughing with Paul while watching the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119.

Backstage, a fan snapped a shot of Adele hugging Lil Wayne, with Paul in the background. Paul also follows the singer of “Someone Like You” on Instagram, according to Page Six.

Page Six has reached out to Adele and Paul’s representatives for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer was pictured with Paul just a few days after she was spotted with British rapper Skepta, who is also linked to the singer romantically. The couple went to the Cabazon Outlets, a bargain complex south of San Bernardino, last week.

According to an informant, Adele was assisting a British man with the same description and tattoos as Skepta as he picked out items at the mall’s bargain Prada store.

The unnamed source told Page Six, “She was sat observing him while he was picking sweaters, slacks, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees serve him.” “She was giving him advice and letting him know what she thought he looked well in. It was sweet that she was just waiting and being normal while he looked. He must have spent 45 minutes shopping.”

For years, Skepta and Adele have been linked romantically, although they have never confirmed their relationship. Adele debunked the dating rumors in a post in October, referring to herself as a “(single) cat woman.”

Simon Konecki was Adele’s first husband. After seven years together, they split in 2019, and their divorce was formalized in March. Angelo, their 8-year-old kid, is theirs. Skepta has a 2-year-old daughter from a previous relationship named River.