Ricarlo Flanagan, 41, of “Shameless,” died of COVID-19.

Ricarlo Flanagan, a former cast member of “Last Comic Standing,” died at the age of 41 after developing COVID-19. Stu Golfman, his agent, confirmed his death on Monday night.

According to Golfman, Flanagan died over the weekend from a respiratory illness. While he did not provide any other information concerning his passing, he stated that he was grieved by it.

“Unfortunately, this pandemic has claimed the life of a gifted artist and even finer human being. Ricarlo will be missed dearly,” he stated. “Ricarlo was undoubtedly one of the kindest persons on the globe, a fantastic performer, and the news of his passing has left us heartbroken,” he continued.

Flanagan’s friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help him get back to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as provide support to the mourning family. Flanagan is described as “a wonderful son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing qualities” by the campaign. The description read, “The news of a loved one’s death is never easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual.” “Unfortunately, our beloved friend went away unexpectedly, and he was far from his family.” Ricarlo Flanagan was a wonderful son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend who possessed a wide range of abilities. Every place he entered was filled with laughter.” In 2007, the “Shameless” actor and comedian stumbled across an advertisement for comedy lessons on a telephone pole in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and decided to try it out. He decided to pursue a career in stand-up comedy after just taking one class.

In 2015, he rose to stardom as a semifinalist on Season 9 of “Last Comic Standing.” He went on to star in comedies including “The Mick,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Kidding,” and “The Neighborhood,” as well as recurring appearances on “Shameless” and Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank.” Flanagan won his first film role on “Emily the Criminal,” which also starred Aubrey Plaza, just before his death. His fourth album, “Both Sides of the Brain,” will be published in October, he announced on Instagram on Sept. 27.