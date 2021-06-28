‘RHOM’s’ Lea Black Tweets in Support of ‘RHOBH’s’ Jayne, Erika: ‘Keep an Open Mind,’ as the saying goes.

Erika Jayne, a member of Bravo’s renowned reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been in the news a lot recently. Jayne, who rose to prominence on Bravo, has been in the entertainment world since the 1990s, when she appeared in TV shows including Law & Order.

Jayne’s star went even higher once she met and married Thomas Girardi in 2000, and it was a quick journey to fame and money from there. With Jayne’s marriage crumbling in a flurry of controversy these days, some of her Bravo co-stars are stepping in to protect her – to mixed reviews.

Erika Jayne is facing legal issues.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi announced their divorce in November 2020, and the matter grabbed headlines almost immediately. Despite the fact that the two high-profile ex-partners had been married for two decades, their divorce immediately became acrimonious, with Jayne and Girardi attacking each other over money.

With Girardi in a court-ordered conservatorship under his brother’s legal guardianship due to his Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis and Jayne under legal surveillance due to her suspected excessive spending, the two are certain to be at odds for a long time.

Reportedly, Beverly Hills attorney Ronald Richards has been specifically hired to study Jayne’s finances because some sources claim that Girardi has been not only hiding assets from creditors but also transferring some money to Jayne. Richards recently took to Twitter to claim that Jayne will be monitored closely in the months to come: “We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent.”

Lea Black recently defended Erika Jayne on Twitter

