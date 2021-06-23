‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas are among the cast members. After Exits, Break the Silence

There will be some familiar faces absent when The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 premieres on Bravo. As the show prepares to begin filming a new season, three of the show’s reality stars have confirmed their departures. Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas have decided to leave the program after giving up their oranges. Following the announcement of their dismissal on social media, all three have finally broken their silence.

Kelly Dodd sends out a positive message.

Dodd will leave the franchise following five seasons as a member of the orange. Heather Dubrow, who was not a fan of the star’s foul language, welcomed her to RHOC in season 11 and instantly battled with her. Dubrow is the one who returns to the reality show in season 16 after a four-year absence.

Due to her outspoken demeanor, Dodd rapidly became a fan favorite when she first appeared on the show. Her mouth, on the other hand, got her into trouble. Dodd made comments during the peak of the pandemic that drew criticism. Despite her apologies, the entrepreneur continued to make provocative statements, leading to her being dropped by a beverage company in which she had invested.

Dodd’s chances on RHOC were dwindling since the hostility she was surrounded by was too loud to ignore. Andy Cohen even addressed Dodd’s comments and the show’s producer defending her “outspokenness.”

Despite remaining hopeful about returning, Dodd confirmed her exit from the show and shared a departing message on Twitter.

“The last five years have been an amazing experience,” she tweeted. “The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future.”

The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC

— Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) June 16, 2021

[wpcc-script… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.