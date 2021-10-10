‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks on being a single mother: ‘Anything’s crazy, but I wouldn’t trade it.’

Phaedra Parks has spoken up about being a single mother to two children.

The 47-year-old former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star works as an attorney, mortician, producer, and actress in addition to being a mother to two boys.

Parks told Page Six, “The single mom life is crazy, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.” “They’re the center of my universe.” Parks and her ex-husband Apollo Nida have two boys, 11-year-old Ayden and 8-year-old Dylan. In 2017, the former couple formalized their divorce.

Her children were last seen on television in 2017, the year she quit “RHOA” after seven seasons. With their precocious pronouncements and gorgeous outfits, Ayden, dubbed “Prince,” and Dylan, dubbed “Mr. President,” stole the stage.

Parks claims that her sons have “grew up so much” since their previous appearance on television.

“Dylan is in third grade, and Ayden has just started sixth grade. They are extreme opposites, to say the least “the proud mother exclaimed. “Ayden is a lot like me in that he has a lot of charisma and wants to be a lawyer. Then there’s Dylan, who is quite creative and enjoys the arts, which is the polar opposite of me.” Parenting is enjoyable, but it is not without its difficulties. Parks says she’s having to find new methods to talk to her children about the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement.

“It was quite difficult since Ayden and Dylan attend a highly prestigious private school where they are the minority,” she explained. “Many people did not share our political views, and it was difficult to persuade them of the importance of fighting things like police brutality. Because it sounds so much like the 1960s, there have been some very interesting conversations that I thought I would never have with my children.” The reality star, who has attended racial justice demonstrations with her children, stated, “I take them so that they will not only be well-versed in black culture, but also know that others face challenges and that not everyone lives as we do. They are quite fortunate.” Parks went on to say that she educates her sons to help those who are less fortunate. During the holidays, she has them prepare meals for the elderly and those who are food insecure. Because of their social background, the lawyer stated that she did not want her children to be disconnected from reality.

“They truly do adore doing it with me,” she remarked of her sons’ enjoyment of those activities.

