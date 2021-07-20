Review of Little Cooks: How a huge non-cook made a carrot cake with his two little daughters

I’m not much of a cook. I can feed myself by heating refrigerated foods in the oven, but that’s about it.

To me, however, gathering materials and combining them to create something new is alchemy.

So I opened the Little Cooks package brought to my house with some dread to see what was inside.

What were we going to do with those bags of ingredients if we wanted to make a carrot cake? How would I instruct my two girls, ages seven and five, on how to follow the recipe? Would it be a colossal parenting blunder?

We had gone through the list of ingredients and gotten everything we needed in addition to the contents in the box, such as eggs, honey, vanilla essence, and milk, thanks to some pre-planning.

So, on a quiet Sunday afternoon with plenty of time on our hands, we took a big breath and started.

All I needed were simple directions, straightforward techniques, and some quality father-daughter time.

Instructions are simple to follow.

It was clear how long it should take, and it was simple enough for me to grasp and explain to the kids (it took us longer). It listed the materials we’d need and those that were already on hand, as well as the tools we’d need, such as a blender, whisk, and round cake pan.

There were additional diary options listed, as well as a nine-point checklist of what needed to be done and when.

There was some little confusion (on my part) when I misinterpreted the need to melt the butter and simply poured it in the mixing pot, and the girls became a little fidgety at times, but so far, everything has gone well.

Getting ready

We had a great time gathering all of the components and discussing what needed to be done. The girls helped chop the butter to ensure that we had the appropriate quantity, and they enjoyed putting everything into the mixing bowl.

They helped measure out the honey and poured the flour and dates into the mixing bowl.

The carrot shredding and butter melting were done by my wife and me, but the girls had a try with the electric blender and whisk under tight supervision. “The summary has come to an end.”