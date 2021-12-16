‘Return To Hogwarts:’ HBO Releases a Poster Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in ‘Return To Hogwarts.’

The first poster for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” which features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and other cast members, was shared on Twitter by HBO Max.

Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Bonnie Wright are among the seven cast members featured in the background of the reunion special poster, which also features Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton

Radcliffe, 32, wore a traditional blue suit with a brown t-shirt in the center of the photo, while Grint, 33, wore a casual green t-shirt with a Christmas vibe to the snap. Watson, 31, on the other hand, was dressed in a maroon coat with a matching waist belt.

Felton, 34, donned a bright brown jacket over a black t-shirt, while the males in the background wore formal attire.

“A moment that has been 20 years in the making. On New Year’s Day, HBO Max will be streaming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts “Wednesday evening, the official Twitter handle added in the caption.

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area. While many fans were looking forward to seeing the reunion special, others were waiting for HBO Max to release the trailer on Wednesday.

“So, here’s the trailer…. That’s what we’ve all been waiting for… not another photo…, “‘One of the fans wrote,’ one of the fans said.

A fan pointed out that the teaser trailer was released on December 6, to which the fan responded, “That isn’t the case, though. However, this was already revealed prior to the announcement of a trailer yesterday.” Another fan expressed their excitement for the reunion special, to which HBO Max responded, “That’s great. The Hogwarts Express is making its way towards the station.” The ensemble will commemorate the debut of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” the franchise’s first film, on Nov. 16, 2001.

“I am pleased not only of what we as a group contributed as performers to the franchise but also as the children who became young adults who walked that route,” Watson wrote on Instagram on Nov. 16.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will broadcast on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.