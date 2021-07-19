Restaurants in Liverpool that adhere to the face mask regulation and provide table service

As ‘Freedom Day’ approaches, Liverpool restaurant owners have modified their face mask policy.

The majority of the legal coronavirus limitations imposed during the pandemic came to an end today, July 19.

As a result, people no longer need to hide their faces or socially remove themselves from others.

From July 19th, ‘Freedom Day,’ there will be five major regulation changes in bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Face masks are now a personal option for each person, however some restaurants disagree with the policy and will continue to require visitors to wear one when they enter.

Table service is no longer required under the new guidelines, but numerous restaurants have stated that they will continue to provide it.

We’ve looked at a few of the eateries in Liverpool that have altered their policies for Freedom Day.

The Can of Water

The Greenbank Park-based Watering Can shared its face mask policy on Instagram.

“Dear friends, we have gathered feedback from our workers and customers and completed a risk assessment,” the team said in a photo. As a result, we oppose the relaxation of mask use.

“As a result, all of our employees and customers will be required to wear masks when necessary. Before visiting The Watering Can, remember to wear a mask on admission and when leaving your seat, and to wash your hands.

“Keith and Phil, I’ll see you soon.”

“From the 19th of July, you will be asked to wear a mask (if applicable) when entering the premises and not seated,” they wrote in the caption. Our employees will also be required to wear masks.”

Maray

Maray, which has locations in the Albert Dock, Bold Street, and Allerton Road, sent out an email to its customers on July 19 to confirm its new guidelines.

The Maray team writes in the email that it “won’t be throwing off the shackles in a jubilant, knee-jerk fashion,” and that most of its safety procedures would remain in place.

Maray will continue to operate at a reduced capacity in order to maintain a safe distance, conduct extensive cleaning operations, and ensure that facilities are well ventilated at all times.

“While it lasts,” Maray said of face masks.

