‘Rest in paradise,’ says a 30-year-old guy who died after being rescued from the water.

A man in his 30s died after being rescued from Liverpool dock waters, leaving many people heartbroken.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, emergency services were dispatched to Coburg Wharf at Liverpool Marina.

Following reports that a man was in the water at Coburg Wharf, a portion of the waterfront just south of the city centre, police, paramedics, and fire crews rushed to the scene.

READ MORE: A 22-year-old woman ‘who always had a smile on her face’ died in a car accident.

A 30-year-old man was rescued from the river and rushed to the hospital, but sadly died.

His relatives have been notified.

The death of the man is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being created.

“We can confirm we were called to Coburg Wharf at Liverpool Marina at just after 9pm last night, Sunday, August 29, following reports of a male in the water,” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

“Emergency crews pulled the man, who was in his 30s, from the water and transported him to the hospital, where he regrettably died.

“His relatives have been notified.

“His death is not being viewed as suspicious, and a file for the coroner is being prepared.”

Readers of Washington Newsday expressed appreciation to the man in the comments section.

“Rest in peace, young one,” ScouseHippyChick stated. Please accept my condolences on behalf of your entire family and friends.”

“Sleep well, my thoughts are with family and friends x Too young, soar high with the angels,” Justagrandma said.

“Rest in paradise,” murmured Lfc93. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends. “Good night, angel.”

“RIP young man, sorrow to your family and friends,” Allen35 said.

“Scary the number of emergency personnel including helicopter…. RIP young man,” Mark Devine said.