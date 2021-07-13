Residents in one section of Liverpool City Region are being asked to get tested.

After their second vaccine, residents in one part of Liverpool City Region are being asked to continue getting tested for coronavirus.

Residents in St Helens are being encouraged to continue testing even if they have received both of their Covid-19 vaccinations in order to help tackle the borough’s high infection rates.

Although receiving both vaccinations can potentially reduce the risk of serious disease from Covid-19 by 60% to 80%, it does not totally prevent the virus from spreading to others, according to St Helens Council.

According to the most recent numbers for the borough, coronavirus infection rates in the St Helens region were 400 per 100,000 persons for the seven days leading up to July 5, with positive cases continuing to rise.

According to ECHO, there were five cases per day in early May, but today there are up to 100 new cases each day.

“It is easy to assume that once you have received your second vaccination, you are basically out of the woods in terms of the risk of infection, either to yourself or others,” said Councillor David Baines, Leader of St Helens Borough Council.

“However, while the danger of serious illness from Covid-19 is greatly reduced after the second vaccination, the virus can still be passed on to acquaintances or family members.”

“As a result, we strongly advise everyone who has received one or both doses of the vaccine to continue lateral flow monitoring twice weekly and to keep track of the results. This safeguards both you and others with whom you come into contact.”

“Testing often and then reporting your results are both very important in terms of helping us to actively monitor what is occurring so we can act fast and control the development of localised outbreaks in the borough,” Ruth Du Plessis, head of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, said.

“Make every attempt to test once a week and then submit your results online.” If consumers are unable to register their findings online, they can do so by dialing 119.

