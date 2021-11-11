Reporter’s ‘Ignorant’ Question To Lee Jung-Jae Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens In ‘Squid Game’

After asking “Squid Game” main actor Lee Jung-Jae an apparently embarrassing question during the red carpet event of a special screening of the smash hit series at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, a reporter garnered varied comments from netizens.

“I’m sure you can’t leave the house without people knowing you anymore,” the American reporter said during the Monday event. What has been the most significant shift in your life since the series premiered?” While the question seems simple and straightforward, netizens and long-time Korean drama fans reacted to the TV interviewer’s query, with many advising her to do her homework before attending events.

The interview drew varied reactions from fans on The Qoo, an online forum dedicated to celebrities.

“From the moment I was born, Lee Jung Jae has been a top star.” One commenter wondered aloud, “What the f**k is she saying?”

Another replied, “What kind of question is this to a person who has always been a top star?”

“There isn’t a single person in South Korea who hasn’t heard of Lee Jung Jae!!!” Isn’t it polite to do some preliminary research before interviewing someone? Another person added, “Wow, that country is truly uneducated.”

With the assistance of an interpreter, the 48-year-old actor responded amusingly to the query, saying, “Yes, you are correct, indeed.” The most significant shift has to be how well I am recognized by everyone, even in the United States. So, when I go to restaurants or out on the streets, a lot of people recognize me, and sometimes when they stare at me, I’m shocked and wonder to myself, “wait, why are they staring at me like that?” When I locked eyes with them, though, they immediately started talking about ‘Squid Game.’ So those were the times when I recognized we’d made it big.” Here’s a clip from Lee’s Extra TV interview, which elicited mixed emotions from fans.

In a tweet, Twitter user @Fel Space remarked, “OH THE CRINGE.”

While the interview received a lot of backlash on The Qoo, a few netizens instantly pardoned the inept interviewer.

"I suppose she is referring to the United States of America. I've done a lot of red-carpet interviews, and they're not easy. You only have a few minutes to make the performer feel comfortable enough to talk to you. Lee Jung Jae appears relaxed and provides a thoughtful response. It implies that she did.