Report: Why Meghan Markle’s Father Isn’t Likely To Win Visitation With The Duchess’ Children

According to a celebrity divorce lawyer, Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Srplea .’s for visitation with the duchess and Prince Harry’s children is unlikely to be approved.

In a recent interview, Thomas stated that he intends to take his daughter and her husband to court so that he can see his grandchildren, Archie, two, and Lili, one month.

According to attorney Mark Gross, whose clients include Charlie Sheen, Lisa Marie Presley, and Melissa Etheridge‘s ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels, things are unlikely to go Thomas’ way because his case is weak.

According to Gross, the relationship between the grandparents and their grandchildren is a major factor in whether grandparents are given visitation rights.

He noted an earlier California law case in which the judge determined that there was a “strong link between the grandparent and the children [and]it must be in the best interests of the children to have a relationship with the grandparent.”

“With no proven link between Mr. Markle and his grandkids, there is no road that any court would offer him for visitation,” Gross said.

Markle and her father used to be close, but their relationship has deteriorated since he faked paparazzi images and canceled his participation at her royal wedding in 2018. Since then, Thomas has given numerous interviews in which he has slammed his daughter and Prince Harry.

“Given Mr. Markle’s appearances on television and interviews with his plans of obtaining visitation, it surely isn’t in the best interests of the children,” Gross added. “Any judge would take a look at that and be concerned. If he were my client, I’d tell him not to do any interviews at all. It’s all about self-interest.”

Gross made his remarks just days after telling Fox News, “I will be challenging the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.”

“Archie and Lili are two young girls. They have nothing to do with politics. They aren’t being used as pawns. From his home in Rosarito, Mexico, the 77-year-old told the outlet, “They’re not in the game.” “They’re also royal, with the same rights as any other royal,” says the author.

Thomas earlier claimed that it was the media, not his daughter, that informed him of Lili’s birth in June.

Samantha Markle, Markle’s estranged half-sister, has subsequently stated her support for their father’s choice to fight for his grandparents’ rights.

"My father has always been a loving parent and grandfather to all of his children and grandchildren.