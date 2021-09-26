Report: Vicki Gunvalson Fought With ‘Real Housewives’ Co-Stars Over COVID-19 Vaccine.

Vicki Gunvalson is so opposed to having the COVID-19 vaccine that she got into a fight with her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2 co-stars who were in favor of it, according to a source.

The 59-year-old reality star’s resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine caused some significant turmoil on the set of the Peacock spinoff, according to sources exclusively revealed to Page Six Saturday.

According to insiders, Gunvalson sought to persuade her castmates that the vaccines would kill anyone who received them. And this infuriated her co-stars, particularly Dorinda Medley, 56, a staunch supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine program.

“She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and got into a serious battle with Dorinda about it. One insider informed the newspaper, “Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.” “All she kept shouting was, ‘Everyone who got the vaccine will die!’”

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum’s reluctance to the immunization has “nothing to do with religious beliefs,” according to the insider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and known to maximize protection against developing variations, including Delta.

Another insider informed Page Six that among all the turmoil that occurred while the show was being filmed, the verbal exchange between Gunvalson and Medley “definitely stood out the most,” therefore fans should expect it to be one of the primary stories.

“It’ll almost certainly be a major plot point. It’s going to be a fantastic show. The show, which is set to premiere on NBC’s streaming service in 2022, “caught tremendous stuff,” according to the insider.

The news comes only a day after Gunvalson and her former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge stepped out to have a good time in an indoor dining place in the Big Apple, clearly ignoring New York City’s immunization rule.

The Bravo stars were seen drinking beer inside a restaurant in a photo Judge released on Instagram. “Cheers [clinking beer cups emoji]New York,” the 54-year-old television personality captioned the photo.

Starting in mid-September, the Big Apple introduced a rule requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination at indoor dining venues. According to the New York Post, however, not all establishments in the city are complying with the law.

Gunvalson previously told the Daily Mail that she did not receive the immunization because of underlying concerns. “I’ve got it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.