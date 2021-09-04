Report: Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Seen Together in NYC Months After Breakup Rumors

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reignited speculations that they are dating again.

Noah and Kelly, who allegedly broke up in May, have been photographed together several times since the news of their breakup leaked. They were caught stepping out together in New York City on Friday.

The two were spotted walking Kelly’s dog, Fred, in photos acquired by Page Six. Kelly, 41, looked radiant in her beige sweater and leggings, as well as her black spectacles, and they appeared to be in excellent spirits. During their outing, she also brought a tote bag in the same color as her dress.

In contrast, the host of the “Daily Show With Trevor Noah” wore a basic white T-shirt and utility pants. He wore white sneakers with his outfit.

While strolling through the streets of New York City, Noah held the dog’s leash. The host was photographed holding up his phone, allegedly aiming it directly towards the paparazzi taking pictures of them in one photo. On another photograph, he appeared to be FaceTiming with someone or photographing something in the street.

Noah and Kelly had been seen together before the breakup rumors surfaced, and this wasn’t the first time. They were observed spending time together in St. Barts just weeks after their rumored split.

However, an unnamed insider told People at the time that they were still “figuring things out” and “not officially back together.”

Meanwhile, a second insider informed the newspaper that they were “kissing” and getting “cuddly” on the Caribbean island on May 25 while dining at French-Japanese fusion restaurant Orega. They reportedly flew out of St. Barts together the next day on a private plane.

An unidentified insider told Us Weekly in June that they were back together, but did not specify when this happened.

The source informed the newspaper, “Minka and Trevor have been on and off.” “They’re back together now. They discovered that being together is more enjoyable than being apart.”

“They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together,” the person continued. They’re focusing on their relationship while also having fun with one other.”

Even if they are back together, the tipster claims that no wedding preparations have been made yet. The source stated, “It’s not like they’re rushing down the aisle any time soon.”

They apparently began dating in 2020 and have been together since the beginning of that year. Noah and Kelly have both chosen to keep their relationship a secret.