Report: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Take Their Kids Out To Dinner Amid ‘Tension,’ Divorce Rumors

According to a story, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took their children out to supper over the Thanksgiving weekend amid speculations that the couple is getting divorced.

Spelling, 48, and McDermott, 55, were spotted dining with their five children on Saturday at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Los Angeles – boys Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, and daughters Stella Doreen, 13, and Hattie Margaret, 10, according to People.

While the couple would “prefer to keep the marriage solid,” an unnamed source recently informed the magazine that there was a “great lot of stress” between the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star and the Canadian actor.

“They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids,” the insider added, “but there is a lot of friction between them that is causing them to drift more apart.”

“They’ve reached a point where there are no easy solutions.”

Despite their marital problems, McDermott and Spelling may spend part of the Christmas holidays together “for the sake of the children,” according to the insider.

The children, according to the source, adore and enjoy spending time with their father.

Another unnamed source earlier told People that the couple’s relationship was “extremely frosty” and that Spelling had “serious trust issues” as a result of his adultery.

In 2014, McDermott acknowledged to having an affair with his wife.

Spelling and McDermott were already “living separate lives,” according to the same source, despite spending time together during family meals and occasional trips with their children.

Last week, E! News reported that Spelling had visited with her lawyers and was likely to file for divorce “very soon,” citing an anonymous source close to the actress.

“The marriage is gone and has been for a long time,” the source said, adding, “[Tori’s] trying to straighten it all out and make sure she’s financially OK first.”

Despite years of attempting to make their marriage work for the sake of their children, the source claims that divorce “has been a long time coming” for them and that they “really do not get along.”

They’ve also been sleeping in different rooms, according to the insider, something Spelling previously acknowledged during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s “Jeff Lewis Live” in June, feeding divorce rumors.

According to the source, Spelling and McDermott’s representatives did not immediately reply to demands for comment.