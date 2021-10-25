Report: ‘SNL’ Is ‘Scrambling’ To Replace Ed Sheeran Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis; Singer Self-Isolates –

According to a source, “Saturday Night Live” is seeking for a new musical guest for an upcoming show following Ed Sheeran’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Sunday, the singer of “Shape of You” revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Page Six stated that producers of the NBC sketch comedy show are now “scrambling” to find a substitute for Sheeran, who was supposed to serve as the musical guest on the Nov. 6 episode.

With a positive COVID-19 test, Sheeran would be unable to enter the United States, thus the program is looking for “another performer that appeals to the same demo,” according to a source.

The source also suggested that “SNL” would allow Sheeran to perform remotely, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Ed is proposing to perform live via video link,” the insider stated, before adding, “The show prefers to have the performer in the studio.”

When the outlet reached out to Sheeran for comment, he did not react right away.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sheeran notified fans that he had caught COVID-19.

“Hello there, gentlemen. I’m writing to inform you that I’ve unfortunately tested positive for Covid and am now self-isolating and adhering to government procedures “he penned

He went on to say, “I’m currently unable to fulfill any in-person commitments, therefore I’ll be conducting as many of my planned interviews/performances as possible from my home. Please accept my apologies if I have disappointed anyone. Everyone, stay safe.” In the comments section, Sheeran’s admirers lavished him with love and support, with many sending him their best wishes and prayers, as well as wishing him a swift recovery.

Sheeran’s third visit on “SNL” was said to be in the works. In 2014 and 2017, he appeared on the NBC late-night show, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, on November 6, “Succession” star Kieran Culkin will make his hosting debut on the show. When his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted the show in Season 17, he had a brief role in three segments.

Despite Sheeran’s COVID-19 diagnosis and questionable presence on “Saturday Night Live,” his fans can still look forward to something from him. Sheeran’s fourth studio album, “=,” or “Equals,” will still be published on Friday, according to Page Six.