Report: Queen Elizabeth’s Health Scare Update: The Monarch Will No Longer Attend Solo Royal Events

In the future, Queen Elizabeth II will be accompanied in official occasions by one of her children or grandkids, according to a report, to ensure that another senior royal can take over in the event of future health concerns.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, had to postpone a trip to Northern Ireland last week in order to spend the night in a London hospital on Wednesday for “preliminary tests” on unidentified health difficulties.

The Queen returned to “light duties” from Windsor Castle a day after her hospitalization, but The Telegraph reported that the royal family is working on a new model to ensure that she is always accompanied by a senior royal, such as her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, in future public appearances.

According to the site, Queen Elizabeth will now be able to rest whenever she needs to without disappointing the people with a complete royal no-show.

An unnamed source told the site that Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, and his wife Kate Middleton are “both keen to provide any support they can.”

“They will support Her Majesty on her engagements in whatever manner they can,” the insider continued.

The monarch skipped Sunday’s church service. Doctors have instructed her to rest, so her attendance at future planned events is doubtful, according to The Times of London.

“It’s not uncommon for Her Majesty to be accompanied by family members,” an unnamed source told The Times in the United Kingdom.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the new proposal, according to the Telegraph.

According to the BBC, the palace did not specify what the “preliminary tests” were for, but it was established that her overnight stay in the hospital was unrelated to COVID-19 and was instead for practical reasons.

In a statement released Wednesday, a palace spokesperson said the Queen had “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.” She was said to be sad that she had to cancel her scheduled trip on that particular day.

Author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin recently weighed in on the Queen’s health scare, telling talkRADIO that it is past time for the monarch to slack down with her royal duties due to her age.

"We need to encourage her to take a step back or sideways or something to give her body a chance to recover from the interaction."