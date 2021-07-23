Report: Queen Elizabeth zoomed with Prince George and sent him a gift for his eighth birthday:

As he passed another milestone this week, Prince George received a call and a surprise present from his great grandma, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Queen found the effort to make Prince George’s seventh birthday extra memorable this year. When Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son celebrated his birthday on Thursday, Her Majesty called him, according to Us Weekly.

“On Prince George’s birthday, the queen Zoomed him to wish him a happy birthday. As a surprise, she sent him a wonderful gift,” an unnamed source told the magazine.

The insider claimed that the third in line to the throne “adores his great grandmother.”

According to the source, Prince George’s parents and siblings, in addition to the gift from his great-grandmother, surprised him with a slew of gifts on his special day.

“It’s fantastic for him because he doesn’t have access to a school at the time. He’s on vacation, according to the source. “George was surprised with a football cake by Kate and William. He got a lot of great gifts, including a nature explorer kit and a nice watch!”

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, Prince George’s younger siblings, “prepared their own charming birthday cards for their brother,” according to the source.

Prince George is characterized as a “confident and lively little kid” who “loves reading, sports, puzzles, and is incredibly outdoorsy and adventurous,” according to the source.

Prince William and Middleton celebrated Prince George’s birthday by posting a new portrait of their son on Instagram and Twitter. The photo shows the young prince, dressed in a blue polo shirt and matching shorts, smiling while seated on top of a Land Rover. His mother took the photo last month at their family home in Norfolk, England.

Following the unveiling of the photo, royal fans sent birthday greetings to Prince George and couldn’t stop gushing over how much he looks like a young Prince William.

“Oh my goodness, look at how much he looks like his father…and grandmother.” On Instagram, one user wrote, “Happy Birthday, young Prince!”

“He has a striking resemblance to William! George, happy birthday!! Have a wonderful day!! “We adore you!” exclaims the group. another person wrote.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday today,” the Queen said on the royal family’s official Instagram account, alongside a birthday portrait of Prince George.