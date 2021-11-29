REPORT: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit Was Triggered By Queen Elizabeth:

According to a new book, Queen Elizabeth was the catalyst for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to leave the royal family. According to author Christopher Andersen’s book “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision after the British royal family’s matriarch ordered an aide to remove their family portrait off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.

Queen Elizabeth “gazed over the tables where the images she had so meticulously picked were set,” according to the book. The director, on the other hand, is said to have said that everything was good except the portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I suppose we don’t need that one,” the director is believed to have responded. According to the book, Queen Elizabeth then instructed a royal attendant to destroy the portrait.

“We don’t comment on books of this kind because to do so risks giving it some form of legitimacy or credibility,” a representative for Queen Elizabeth told The Post when asked about the event. The representative for both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has likewise declined to comment on the news.

The reported snub of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen came after Prince Harry chose to spend Christmas in Canada with his wife and mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, rather than in the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex had never spent the holidays away from the royal family before.

Meanwhile, the book alleges that Prince William was surprised when he and other close relatives watched Queen Elizabeth’s televised message and realized that Prince Harry and Meghan’s photo was missing from the lineup. According to a source, Prince William told his wife Kate Middleton at the time that his brother may be “terribly angry” if their photo was taken out of the lineup.

According to the book, after the incident, Prince Harry confided in a friend, claiming that he and his wife felt “erased” from the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex negotiated the final details of their escape route from royal obligations a week after the incident and left the United Kingdom to go to North America.