Report: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend Prince William’s Princess Diana tribute event.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be attending Prince William’s Princess Diana tribute event in the United Kingdom.

According to Us Weekly, citing an anonymous source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” for the celebration that the Duke of Cambridge is holding later this month to honor the late Princess of Wales.

According to the insider, the exclusive gathering would thank the donors who helped buy a statue honoring Princess Diana, which was erected on her alleged 60th birthday, July 1. Princess Diana’s close friends and family, including Elton John, will be in attendance.

The celebration was originally scheduled for July, when both Prince Harry and Prince William were in London for the inauguration of Princess Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

It’s unclear why the event was rescheduled or why the Sussexes chose to skip it. “Harry is directly contacting with contributors regarding the event,” a second insider told the magazine. Since stepping down as working royals and relocating to California, Prince Harry has visited the United Kingdom thrice. In April, he traveled to his homeland to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Two months later, he returned for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

On both occasions, Markle, who was pregnant with their second child at the time, did not accompany her husband. Lilibet Diana Sussex was born on June 4 to the Sussexes, who also have a 2-year-old son Archie.

The duchess hasn’t visited the United Kingdom since she and her husband attended their last official function as royal servants in March of last year. Markle may not come to London anytime soon, according to royal critic Robert Jobson, author of “Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Jobson told Us Weekly last month, “I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again.” “She isn’t very popular right now.” The royal expert also expects Prince Harry would attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee next summer, which commemorates her 70th year on the throne, but is unsure about Markle.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens…. I'm sure Harry believes he'll be able to attend the [Platinum Jubilee], "Added he. "But keep in mind that [Prince Harry] will be releasing a book in the coming months…. It'll be a little awkward."