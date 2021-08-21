Report: Paul McCartney Hosts Star-Studded Party At His Hamptons Home.

This week, Paul McCartney hosted a party at his Hamptons house with several of his celebrity friends.

According to Page Six, the singer-songwriter hosted a private dinner with his buddies on Thursday night.

Chris Martin, Jon Bon Jovi, Jimmy Fallon, and Alec Baldwin were among his celebrity guests.

Earlier in the day, when the party was being set up, the Beatles vocalist and bassist were photographed. He was shown wearing joggers, a sweatshirt, and a white shirt while speaking with the personnel in images obtained by the outlet.

McCartney’s guests were dressed casually. Fallon, 46, wore a coat and slacks, while Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin, 44, wore a hoodie and pants.

Bon Jovi, 59, was dressed casually in a black button-down shirt and pants. Dorothea Hurley, on the other hand, wore a floral maxi dress to the party.

Baldwin was caught wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes as he arrived at the party. Jimmy Buffett wore a polo shirt with a patterned long sleeve. As they welcomed each other, the “Margaritaville” singer and Fallon were snapped smiling and hugging.

Izak Senbahar, who hosted a dinner for McCartney’s daughter Mary’s book launch in 2018, was also present.

The guests danced to The Jackson 5’s “ABC” and Queen’s “We Will Rock You” before ending the night with Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind,” according to Page Six.

The visitors were not wearing face masks in the images. It’s also uncertain whether McCartney wore his face mask the entire time.

However, McCartney stated in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he enjoys wearing face masks.

In December 2020, he was quoted by Page Six as saying, “We love the mask.” “Today, I came to work wearing a mask and staring at everyone. I’m looking them in the eyes. ‘Hello. You have no idea who this is. ‘Do you have any idea who I think I am?’

When asked if he loved his obscurity, McCartney responded positively, stating it allowed him to “go anywhere and do anything.”

In the same interview, McCartney discussed the pandemic’s challenges as well as one silver lining: it allowed him to spend more time with his family.

“I think we have to kind of take some lessons from this most terrifying year of our lives, like, it’s quite nice to slow down, it’s really wonderful to be with your family, have time for people instead. Brief News from Washington Newsday.