Report on Zayn Malik’s Relationship With Yolanda Hadid Before the Alleged Dispute and Gigi Split.

Report on Zayn Malik’s Relationship with Yolanda Hadid Prior to the Gigi Split and Alleged Dispute.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly didn’t get along before their feud and his divorce with the supermodel, according to a source.

Many outlets confirmed this week that Malik, 28, and Gigi, 26, had called their split after nearly six years together, following a TMZ article claiming that the former One Direction singer “hit” Yolanda during a disagreement last month – a charge that he has since adamantly rejected.

According to an unnamed insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Malik and Yolanda had “always had issues with each other” long before their incident.

“Their relationship was difficult,” the source stated, before going on to say that “Zayn and Yolanda have the biggest problems with each other” in the family.

Despite his battle with Yolanda, Malik has a “great” relationship with his and Gigi’s now-13-month-old daughter, Khai, according to the source. According to the source, the Hadid family “knows he is a decent parent.” “There’s no love lost between Yolanda and Zayn,” a source told People after their confrontation. “Yolanda, of course, is fiercely protective of Gigi. Her granddaughter and daughter deserve nothing but the best. “She has had some problems with Zayn,” an unnamed family friend close to Gigi stated.” He could do a better job with Gigi, she says. “As a result of this, Yolanda and Zayn are at odds.” Malik was charged with four counts of harassment for allegedly grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser during an argument at his Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29, “causing mental agony and physical harm,” according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Among other things, he was accused of insulting Yolanda and urging her to “stay away from [my]f–king daughter.” For each offense, the singer pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a fine and 360 days of probation.

Malik was also ordered to attend an anger management class and a domestic violence monitoring program, as well as to refrain from contacting Yolanda or the security guard who was present at his home during the altercation.

On Thursday, Malik wrote a lengthy Twitter message in which he claimed to be a “private person” who wants to “establish a safe and private area for my kid,” implying that Yolanda “leaked” the information to the world.

"In order to safeguard that space for her, I pledged not to contest allegations arising from a disagreement."