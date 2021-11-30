Report on why Tiffany Haddish and Common broke up after dating for more than a year.

According to various reports, Tiffany Haddish and Common have ended their relationship after more than a year of dating.

Long-distance relationships and busy schedules were listed as factors for Haddish and Common’s breakup, according to People.

“They’re never in the same place together, and they’re both just too busy for a meaningful relationship,” an insider told the site.

According to an individual close to Common, 49, his breakup from the 41-year-old comedian and actress was “amicable.”

“They both still hold each other in high regard,” the unnamed insider stated. “Work duties simply proved to be too much for them to move forward.”

Common, whose full name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will be filming a TV show in the United Kingdom for the next six months, according to the insider. Meanwhile, Haddish is in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the Disney picture “Haunted Mansion” alongside Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate anonymous source.

Their breakup comes more than a year after Haddish revealed that she and Common were dating in an August 2020 interview on Steve-podcast O’s “Steve-Wild O’s Ride.”

Haddish claimed at the time, “I’m in a relationship.” “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she said, referring to their comparable shaven heads. On the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen,” the two met. According to the actress, they hit it off right away and became friends. “It wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” Haddish stated at the time. However, after going on a virtual Bumble date in April of last year, their friendship turned amorous. “And then he was tested for everything, and I was tested for everything, and we’ve been f—ing,” she admitted.

Common gushed over the comic in an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” the following month. Haddish is a “great woman, a queen, and just a gorgeous person,” according to him. “I simply adore her, enjoy her company, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m content, “Added he.

Haddish was previously married to William Stewart, with whom she divorced in 2013. Common has never been married, but he is the father of Omoye Lynn, a 24-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Kim Jones.