Report on why Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’.

According to sources, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has left Amazon’s adaptation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s popular action comedy picture “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Unnamed sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the British actress, widely known for her independent TV smash “Fleabag,” departed the project because she had a different creative vision for the series than fellow performer and executive producer Donald Glover.

Regardless of her decision, sources informed the outlet that Waller-Bridge and Glover, who previously collaborated on 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” are still friends and that the divorce was “amicable.”

The part of Waller-Bridge will be recast, but Glover, who pitched the concept of a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” remake to the actress, will remain as co-creator, executive producer, and lead actor on the project. The series is still on schedule to premiere in 2022.

Through her overall arrangement with Amazon, Francesca Sloane, a partner with Glover on FX’s “Atlanta,” remains co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency will also executive produce.

Waller-departure Bridge’s from the project came seven months after they announced their cooperation. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios and New Regency, confirmed the resurrection and the casting of the two Emmy award winners, referring to Waller-Bridge and Glover as the “ideal team” at the time.

“Now that’s what I call a dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the world’s most gifted innovators and entertainers. “Having these two forces of nature together as a formidable creative team is certainly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience,” Salke said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight in February.

“’Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ is a classic property, and we can’t wait to see Donald, Phoebe, and Francesca make it their own,” she continued. We’re ecstatic to be working with them, as well as the rest of the New Regency team.”

Waller-Bridge is now working on “Indiana Jones 5,” in which she stars, as well as executive producing the upcoming final season of AMC/BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

She also helped write the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Glover is also working on a number other projects.

Season 3 of FX’s “Atlanta” is in postproduction, while Season 4 is in production. He’s already finished writing the fourth season’s scripts. The third season is set to launch in the first half of 2022, with Season 4 following a few months later.