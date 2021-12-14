Report on why Kim Kardashian finds Kanye West’s attempts to reclaim her’strange.’

According to a source, Kim Kardashian wants to be proclaimed legally single during her pending divorce from Kanye West because she feels embarassed by his recent attempts to win her back.

After six years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, dubbed Ye, declared it split earlier this year. Both stars appeared to have moved on when she filed for divorce in February and was linked to other individuals, but the rapper has made many public attempts to reconcile with the reality star since last month.

Kardashian, on the other hand, appeared to make her feelings about his public pleadings obvious in a recent filing.

“By doubling down on her single status, Kim is making a statement,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “She feels it’s odd that Kanye continues claiming he wants her back, but he’s having the [22-year-old] model [Vinetria] at his Malibu mansion at the same time.” Kardashian filed the application in Los Angeles just hours after professing his love for her at the Free Larry Hoover event at the Los Angeles Coliseum during a performance of his song “Runaway.”

“I need you to come back to me right away, sweetheart.” Specifically, Kimberly,” West improvised over vocals near the end of the song during the event, which Kardashian had attended.

If the papers is approved by a judge, she and West will be regarded “legally single” as they iron out child custody and property issues in their protracted divorce. Kardashian also asked for her maiden name to be restored, which means she’ll omit the “West” from “Kim Kardashian West” if her request is granted.

Kardashian has been seeing Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” in the midst of her divorce. They originally became linked in October, shortly after she made her hosting debut on the comic sketch show, and have since been seen together on several times.

Meanwhile, claims that West is dating Vinetria first appeared last month. On Nov. 6, the two made their first public appearance together at Donda Academy’s inaugural basketball game in Minneapolis.

Last week, the 22-year-old model, who is the new face of Pat McGrath Labs, shared images on Instagram that appeared to have been taken on West’s Malibu mansion’s balcony.

Despite the dating rumors, West stated in November on the “Drink Champs” podcast that Kardashian is “still” his wife and that he hasn’t seen any divorce paperwork.

"My children want their parents to stay with them."