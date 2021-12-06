Report on why Kaley Cuoco isn’t ready to date again after her split from Karl Cook.

According to a source, Kaley Cuoco is content with her single life and isn’t looking for love again.

The 36-year-old actress has been separated from her 30-year-old husband Karl Cook for three months, but she isn’t ready to date again, according to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Sunday.

Cuoco is “positive” and “open-minded” about finding love after her breakup with the equestrian, according to the unnamed source, but she isn’t enthusiastic on jumping back into the dating scene for the time being.

“Dating just doesn’t appear to be her priority right now,” the source said. “She’s at a great place in her life right now.” The source also revealed that the Hollywood diva has been receiving support from her loved ones as she works through her divorce from Cook.

“On her recent birthday, she was inundated with gifts, flowers, and so much love from her friends, family, costars [and]her team,” the person said. Cuoco celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 30.

Despite being showered with love by her family and friends, the “Big Bang Theory” alum stated on her Instagram Stories that she was not fully pleased on her birthday.

“It’s OK to not feel perfect every now and then.” Even on [your]special day. According to Entertainment Tonight, she captioned a selfie she snapped with one of her favorite horses, “I have the finest [family]and friends that there ever was.”

Despite how she was feeling, the actress managed to get by with the help of her favorite pony, according to a follow-up post.

“A quick visit by the barn for some magical pony kisses usually helps,” she wrote in another post, which featured a pony kissing her on the cheek.

Cuoco and Cook announced their separation in September after three years of marriage. They announced in a joint statement to E! News that despite their “deep love and respect for one another,” they’ve realized that their separate paths are leading them in different places.

Cuoco has decided to take a break from relationships and wants to focus on herself first, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly days after the news.

Cuoco, who is now working on the second season of her smash HBO Max series, "truly wants to use this time to focus on herself and her next opportunities," according to the insider.