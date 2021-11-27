Report on Why Jason Sudeikis Rekindled His Romance With Keeley Hazell During Olivia Wilde’s Heartbreak.

Following his separation from Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis “feels safe” with model Keeley Hazell, according to a report.

Sudeikis and Hazell were caught kissing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday, prompting speculation that they had revived their romance.

While it was previously reported that their relationship was more informal earlier this year, an unnamed insider recently told Page Six that the former glamor model wants to take her relationship with the former “Saturday Night Live” star to the next level.

“Jason was and continues to be upset at his breakup with Olivia; she is the mother of his children,” the source claimed. “However, he’s known Keeley for a long time and feels safe and at ease around her. They take pleasure in one other’s presence.” Sudeikis’ pals were initially worried how long his romance with Hazell would endure, according to the insider, because the “Ted Lasso” star was apparently not ready for a serious relationship after his breakup with Wilde. According to the source, his friends are thrilled that he is happy with Hazell and that the model has been supporting him through his breakup.

The “Horrible Bosses” star was previously engaged to Wilde for seven years before the couple split up in November 2020. The couple has a 7-year-old son named Otis and a 5-year-old daughter named Daisy.

Wilde moved on with Harry Styles shortly after her separation from Sudeikis, whom she met while shooting on the film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

In February, Sudeikis was linked to Hazell for the first time. While neither of them has publicly addressed the accusations, they appeared to confirm their relationship in June when images of them sharing PDA while strolling through New York City surfaced.

Hazell and Sudeikis, who have been pals for seven to eight years, were also pictured hiking in Los Angeles in September, prior to their heated makeout session in Mexico earlier this week.

“They’re seeing each other casually again,” a source told People on Wednesday. “It’s never been a big issue for me.” They’re just having fun with each other.” Sudeikis addressed his breakup with Wilde in his July GQ cover story, confirming that the breakup took place in November of last year. The actor stated in the interview that he was still trying to figure out how their nine-year romance ended.

"In a year, I'll have a better understanding of why [it happened]," he predicted. "And there's one in two that's even better, and one in two that's even better, and one that's even better