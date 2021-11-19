Report on the real reason Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up and why she was’very upset.’

After two years together, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up, but they remain friends.

On Wednesday, Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, startled fans by announcing the end of their romance on Instagram. More specifics about what happened between the “Seorita” collaborators have emerged, with an unnamed insider telling E! News that Mendes “started the conversation” about breaking up last week.

According to the insider, the “Cinderella” star was “extremely distraught” over the divorce but “accepted” that it was for the best.

“It was incredibly hard for a few days,” a source said of the former Fifth Harmony member, “but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy.”

“She has a large support network and is feeling revitalized right now.”

They are “still in communication and want to be friends,” according to the insider, despite the fact that they are no longer dating. “It wasn’t a nasty split at all,” the person stated. Mendes and Cabello’s romance simply fizzled down, according to the insider, and the couple opted to just be friends because their relationship “was growing monotonous and comfortable.” When they shared joint remarks to their individual Instagram Stories earlier this week, both pop singers made it plain that they were ending their romance on good terms.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship,” the couple stated in a statement, “but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” “We began our friendship as best friends and will continue to be best friends in the future. We are grateful for your continued support, both in the past and in the future. – Camila and Shawn are a couple.” Mendes and Cabello had been friends for years before they started dating in 2019. They originally worked together in 2015 on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Cabello admitted to having a “crush” on Mendes for years in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.

When they were working on “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” she told Rolling Stone that she “truly bonded with him as more than a friend.”

“I believe he did, too, but we were both quite young at the time, and he was dealing with the pressures of his profession. We didn’t know what to deal with such emotions, I believe. We had this awkward situation where we both liked each other but couldn’t be together. It was just strange, “Cabello recalled something.