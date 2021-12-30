Report on the First Christmas Without Prince Philip for Queen Elizabeth.

This year’s Christmas was a little sad for Queen Elizabeth II, who was without her husband Prince Philip and many of her family members.

The Queen celebrated the holiday without the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time in more than 70 years, as he died in April, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. Of addition, she had to spend Christmas away from her extended family because to an increase in COVID-19 instances in the United Kingdom.

“Christmas without Prince Philip by her side was a bit of a hardship for the queen,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly. “It didn’t help that she couldn’t spend it with her entire family.” Queen Elizabeth, on the other hand, is “not one to wallow in self-pity and kept her chin up,” according to the insider. On Christmas, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children are expected to visit the Queen at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The Queen, on the other hand, altered her vacation plans and chose to stay in Windsor Castle rather than travel to her Norfolk home, where the royal family traditionally gathers for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Due to an increase in cases of the Omicron variety, Her Majesty decided it was safest not to travel.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were unable to spend the holidays with the monarch, Prince William “liaised” with his father, Prince Charles, who paid a Christmas visit to the queen, and Princess Anne, who was spending the holidays alone, to arrange a group Zoom chat with the king.

According to the insider, the virtual reunion not only “brightened up” the Queen’s day, but also helped Prince William and Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a happy Christmas. The Cambridges were having a party at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they live in the countryside.

“Obviously, the Cambridges were upset not to be spending the day with the queen,” the tipster continued, “but with to modern technology, they video called her first thing in the morning to wish her a Merry Christmas.” “And the children were overjoyed to tell their great-grandmother about their presents.” In her annual Christmas address, the Queen paid tribute to Prince Philip, admitting that she misses her late spouse.

“Christmas can be difficult for people who have lost loved ones, even if it is a season of joy and good cheer for many. This year, in particular, I can see why “In her Saturday broadcast, Queen Elizabeth was cited by People as stating.

