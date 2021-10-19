Report on Scott Disick’s Thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Engagement.

According to sources, Scott Disick isn’t happy about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement.

After receiving his ex’s engagement announcement, which Kardashian shared Sunday, the 38-year-old Talentless designer was said to be enraged and upset.

“Scott is really insane. He’s going to throw himself into the deep end. It’s a disaster. “It’s about to get dark,” one insider said of Disick’s reaction to Page Six.

According to a person close to the situation, Disick is enraged and envious after finding that the 42-year-old reality star accepted the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer’s proposal.

“He knew it was conceivable,” the insider added, adding that Disick is “extremely outraged” at the couple’s engagement.

According to the source, Disick is still hopeful that things do not go as planned for the couple and that they call off their engagement before marrying.

“Scott still believes they can call off the wedding before it happens,” the person stated.

Disick’s purported negative response to the engagement is a far cry from his comments at the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special in June. He extended his blessing to his baby mama’s new relationship at the moment.

“I believe that if you truly care about someone, you want them to be happy no matter what.” As a result, I wish her happiness,” Disick remarked.

Disick made news in August after his claimed DMs to Kardashian’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, were posted online. Kardashian’s claimed reply seemed to imply that Disick was not happy with her moving on with Barker.

Following the release, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Disick was “absolutely humiliated” since he messaged Bendjima in search of a confidante because the two had previously dated Kardashian.

According to the same insider, Disick was sick of seeing PDA photographs of his ex and the singer all over social media.

According to rumors, Disick is even more enraged now that Kardashian and Barker are engaged. He has yet to personally address the problem, however.

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are Disick and Kardashian’s three children.