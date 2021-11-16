Report on Scott Disick’s Squabble With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker At Simon Huck’s Wedding.

According to a story, Scott Disick had an altercation with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker during a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

The ex-couple and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alums reconnected for Simon Huck’s wedding to Phil Riportella on Saturday. During the event, Disick greeted the newly engaged pair, but he “kept his distance for the majority of the night,” according to an unnamed source.

Disick, who has three children with Kourtney — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — “doesn’t want to see Kourtney and Travis’ PDA and doesn’t want to interact,” the person claimed.

It was still “awkward” for Disick to be around his ex and her new partner, according to the source. The “Flip It Like Disick” star, however, understands that he can’t avoid them, therefore he won’t be missing Huck’s wedding, according to the source.

“He had a lot of pals there and spent most of the night with Kris [Jenner] and Khloe [Kardashian],” the person continued.

Disick spent the majority of the evening “sitting and conversing with friends and not drinking or partying much.”

Kim Kardashian attended the event as well. The 41-year-old reality star made an appearance at a rehearsal dinner for Huck and Riportella’s nuptials after attending a friend’s wedding on Friday. When toasting the pair at the tiny gathering, Kim cracked a few lighthearted jokes at her own expense.

“It’s so wonderful to be at a homosexual wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to a wedding since my second “She cracked a joke. “I was a little taken aback when Simon asked me to speak because I haven’t quite sorted out this married thing yet. So I’m not sure what type of counsel he thinks I’ll be giving you tonight.” She went on to say, “I’m confident that this will work. When I see true love, I know it.” Meanwhile, an unnamed source close to the Kardashian family told E! News last week that Disick met Kourtney and Barker on November 5 at Kris’ birthday celebration. Disick recognizes that being around the pair, who got engaged last month, will “be the new normal,” according to the insider. The source explained, “Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family.”

According to the source, Disick has been spending more time with the Kardashians since signing on to be a part of their family. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.