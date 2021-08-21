Report on People Dying While Waiting Outside Kabul Airport.

At least three people were killed in the scorching crowds outside Kabul airport on Saturday, according to television news footage, as thousands try desperately to flee Taliban authority in a chaotic exodus.

Soldiers covered three bodies in white tarpaulins, according to footage from Britain’s Sky News. It was unclear how they passed away.

People at the front of the crowd were being “crushed,” according to Sky reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, and medics were running from wounded to casualty. Multiple wounded people were also seen in the film.

People were “dehydrated and afraid,” Ramsay said, and he videotaped soldiers pointing a hose into the crowd, stating they were doing “everything” to keep them cool.

He described the deaths as “inevitable” in the midst of the mayhem.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, the airport has been the scene of terrible scenes, with tens of thousands of Afghans queuing in the heat for hours or even days in order to board an evacuation flight.

Families hoping for a miraculous escape have crammed between the barbed-wire fences separating Taliban combatants from US troops and the remnants of an Afghan special forces unit assisting them.

The roads leading to the airport have been clogged with traffic, and Afghans attempting to flee have been stopped and beaten or harassed by the Taliban or other militants.

The United States, which has taken control of the airport, has repeatedly urged travelers not to enter unless their names are on evacuation lists.

It issued a new warning on Saturday, citing “possible security threats” near the airport gates.

While the Taliban have been responsible for attacks in Kabul for a long time, the Islamic State has also established a presence in the city and has carried out catastrophic attacks.

The airlift has been dubbed “one of the largest, most difficult” in history by US President Joe Biden.